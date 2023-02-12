Guwahati: Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed governor of Assam while Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has been appointed governor of Arunachal Pradesh, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

On the other hand, BJP’s Lakshman Acharya has been appointed governor of Sikkim, the spokesperson added.

Senior BJP leader Kataria served as the Home Minister of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2018.

78-year–old Kataria also served as education minister of the Rajasthan government between 1993 to 1998.