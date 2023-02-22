Guwahati: The pollution level in Guwahati has been high for the past couple of months and children aged between six months to five years are particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections.

According to authorities at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), 10 to 15 children are being admitted daily with respiratory infections like Bronchiolitis, Pneumonia and Asthma.

As per reports, 36 children were admitted to GMCH in the last 24 hours, of which 25 were suffering from respiratory infections.

However, the children are all doing well now.

Doctors stated that the suspended dust particles in the air have been causing an increase in viral respiratory illness.

A doctor also added that respiratory infections are more likely to affect children and senior citizens (60 years and above).

GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma advised people to wear masks, keep children indoors and take proper precautions like watering the school field if they are going to school.

He added that those suffering from respiratory infections should come to the hospital immediately.