Guwahati: At least six members of the newly formed Greater Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (GCLO) were reportedly arrested by the police and security forces in a late-night operation in Gossaigaon of Kokrakjhar in Assam.

As per reports, the suspected GCLO members were identified as Sanjeev Roy, Gautam Rai, Uttam Roy, Manoj Roy, Abhijit Vashisht and Dipesh Roy.

The police are yet to reveal more details about the apprehension of the suspected militants.

A video was earlier released by the militant organisation released announcing its demands and formation.

The video featured Rajdeep Koch, the group’s Assistant General Secretary has threatened to use armed force to achieve their goal of establishing a new Kamtapur state if their demand is not met.

Following the demand, the police launched an operation to nab the persons behind the organisation.

Further details awaited.