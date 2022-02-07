Guwahati: Criticising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent comments of “chanda” (charity), general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union, Sankor Jyoti Baruah said that CM Sarma should act as the CM and not a spokesperson of the Assam Government.

Speaking on the controversy, Baruah said, “CM Sarma has been speaking about chanda (Chanda) alot lately but people in Assam know quite well that another name for charity is Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

He added, “Chanta, extortion and Himanta Biswa Sarma are two sides of a coin.”

Baruah further added that Himanta Biswa Sarma is a Chief Minister and he should maintain the “dignity” of his chair instead of just coming out as spokesperson of the government.

Also Read: RPF rescued over 500 people in Asssam this year, nabbed 20 traffickers

“He should be focusing on important topics related to the development of the state rather than bringing in useless topics”, he added.

Baruah claiming that Bihu is not celebrated by collecting funds from non-Assamese said that Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to set a narrative so that he could gain support from them for the upcoming municipality elections.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with 6.3 kg of pangolin scales in Tinsukia

“In terms of collecting chanda, I would say that no one can beat CM Sarma on that as during COVID-19 crisis he collected crores stated that charity was a part on Indian culture”, he added.

The Chief Minister should now answer where the money was spent, said the AASU leader.