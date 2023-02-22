Guwahati: Residents of Guwahati are facing a severe air pollution crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering an alarming 307 in the Very Poor category.

The primary pollutant, PM2.5, was recorded at 106 µg/m³ at 7 am on February 22, which is far above the safe limits set by the World Health Organisation. Some areas of the city also reported a drop of 318 AQI.

Also Read: Assam: Man walks into police station with severed head in Jorhat’s Teok

The hazardous air quality is a cause of great concern for the citizens of Guwahati and could lead to respiratory illnesses, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions of the lungs or heart.

Several children have already been admitted to the GMCH after they reported to have faced respiratory issues related to the pollution.

Also Read: Fast deteriorating air quality in Assam and its impacts

In order to protect themselves from the polluted air, citizens are advised to avoid outdoor activities and to keep their windows and doors closed.

The use of air purifiers, if available, has been encouraged, and masks are being advised for those who must go out of the house.