Guwahati: Amidst the reports of the double murder in Guwahati, another shocking incident was reported from Jorhat‘s Teok as a man was arrested with a severed head by the police.

A man named Luhit Gogoi reportedly walked into the police station with a severed head of an unidentified person in a black school bag.

Also Read: Assam: Woman, her ‘lover’ arrested for murdering husband in Udalguri

Reports state that Gogoi was calm and composed as he walked into the police station. The police on suspicion, police had asked him to reveal what was in the bag which turned out to be a severed head.

Also Read: Assam: BPF to contest Lok Sabha polls independently

After preliminary investigations, the police suspected that Gogoi had murdered the person whose head he was carrying but did not reveal the identity of the deceased.

The police are now investigating the incident and the motive behind the murder.

Gogoi has been taken into custody and further investigations are being conducted. An official statement by the police is still awaited.