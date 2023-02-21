Guwahati: As the investigation into the Guwahati double murder continues, a woman and her “lover” have been arrested in another murder case in Udalguri of Assam.

The woman along with another man was arrested for the alleged murder of her husband.

As per reports, Pratima Rabha and Pranab Rabha alias Babu have been taken into police custody after an investigation revealed that the pair had strangled Pradip Rabha (the woman’s husband)in their home in Kalaigaon.

The incident came to light after locals suspected foul play in Pradip Rabha’s death and the police were called in to investigate.

Pratima Rabha confessed to the crime during questioning, admitting that she and Pranab had strangled her husband while he was sleeping.

A case (No Kaliagaon PS 33/2023) has been registered against the accused under section 302/34 IPC, and a chargesheet is expected to be filed within the next 10-15 days.

This incident came to light amidst another similar case where the murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on Sunday, seven months after the murder took place.

The incident took place at Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Bandana Kalita – the prime accused in the Guwahati double murder case in Assam has been refuting the allegations levelled against her.