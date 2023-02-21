GUWAHATI: The double murder case in Guwahati has rocked the entire state of Assam and the nation as a whole.

Reacting to the incident Assam minister Pijush Hazarika has termed the double murder case in Guwahati as ‘barbaric’.

“It is a barbaric act to kill people, then chop them into pieces,” said Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday (February 21).

Hazarika further expressed shock at the case saying that it was ‘unfortunate’ that such an incident took place in Assam.

“We come across cases like this in other places of India like Delhi or Mumbai. But such an incident happening in Assam is rather unfortunate,” said Pijush Hazarika.

The Assam minister also batted for stringent punishment for all those found guilty in the case.

Earlier, Vandana Kalita – the prime accused in the Guwahati double murder case in Assam has refuted the allegations levelled against her.

Speaking to the media, Vandana Kalita has claimed that she did not commit the alleged murders of her husband and mother-in-law.

Vandana, in fact, has claimed that she is being framed in the double murder case, which has rocked the entire state of Assam.

“I am being framed,” said Vandana Kalita while speaking to a local news channel in Assam on Tuesday (February 21) morning.

Vandana Kalita and other two accused in the case – Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka – allegedly killed Vandana’s husband and mother-in law.

Later, the trio dumped the body parts of the mother-son duo in the hills of Meghalaya.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year.

The murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on Sunday (February 19), seven months after the murder took place.

The incident took place at Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Earlier, the Assam police had reportedly confessed of committing the crime.

Meanwhile, father of Vandana Kalita – the prime accused in the Noonmati murder case at Guwahati in Assam – has appealed the authorities to shoot his daughter, if she was found guilty of committing the murders of her husband and mother-in-law.

Speaking to the media, father of Vandana Kalita said: “Shoot her (Vandana Kalita) if she has committed the crime. I don’t want such a daughter. I would have nothing to do with her if she really killed her husband and mother-in-law.

He added that his daughter Vandana Kalita had, in fact, kept him in dark about the disappearance of her husband and mother-in-law.

“She informed me about nothing. Neither was I told about their disappearance nor about the missing FIR that she filed. I was kept completely in the dark. She always kept on reiterating that everything in the family was going right,” he added.

The body parts of the victim mother-in-law were recovered from Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya, where the accused had dumped it.

Vandana Kalita – the murder accused – led the police team from Assam – to the spot at Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya, where she and her lover, the co-accused, dumped the mother-in-law’s body parts.

Notably, Vandana Kalita – the accused allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law before chopping them into pieces and then store their body parts in a refrigerator.

Three days after the murder, the accused dumped the bodies of the victims at Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya.

On the other hand, the car used to dump the body parts of the victim mother-son duo has been recovered from Tinsukia district of Assam.