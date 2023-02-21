Guwahati: South-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will likely meet the eastern Himalayas, producing heavy showers in the mountainous region of Northeast India.

According to Weather Channel, Arunachal Pradesh, in particular, is likely to witness heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms.

Further, a western disturbance (WD) with associated Cyclonic Circulation could affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining areas.

Under the influence of this system, isolated rains are likely to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Sub-Himalayan region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness scattered rainfall with a chance of lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday, isolated rain may occur in Nagaland, Manipur, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Tuesday.

Scattered rain/snow is likely to occur over Sikkim on Wednesday. On the other hand, Isolated rain may occur over Nagaland, Manipur and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Wednesday.

In view of these forecasts, a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) has been issued over these states today and tomorrow.

In spite of the wet weather, however, the IMD does not expect any significant change in maximum temperatures over this part of the country for the rest of the week.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Northeast has experienced a major deficiency in rainfall. During the period from January 1 and February 20, Arunachal (50.60 mm) recorded a deficit of 50%, while Assam (7.90 mm), Meghalaya (0.10 mm), Nagaland (0.80 mm) and Manipur (0 mm) registered large deficits of 77%, 99%, 97%, and 99%, respectively.