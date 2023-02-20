Tura: At least five women were killed and several others injured in a tragic road accident in Meghalaya‘s East Garo Hills district on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11 AM at Bolmedang near Kharkutta when a vehicle carrying 24 passengers was travelling to attend an election rally.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, which caused it to hit the side of a hill and overturn.

Four of the five women who lost their lives have been identified as Merina Sangma, Sabina Marak, Kukila Momin and Tesa Sangma.

The identity of the fifth deceased woman remains unknown. Emergency teams were dispatched to the spot to rescue the injured people.

This comes just a day after another road accident occurred in West Khasi Hills District, where two female choir members of Umdang Presbyterian Church lost their lives.

The remaining 33 passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Civil Hospitals in Nongstoin and Shillong for treatment.