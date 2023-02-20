DIBRUGARH: Three people were shot dead by suspected ULFA-I militants in broad day light at Ledo area in upper Assam Tinsukia district on Monday.

The incident took place at Tamulbari on the Assam-Arunachal border in Tinsukia district.

It was suspected that ULFA-I militants carried out this attack in revenge against the killing of its field commander Uday Asom, who was killed by security forces during an encounter.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched massive operation against the militant group.

“It was not clear why three people were targeted by the militant group,” said a source.

Sources said the ULFA-I militant very easily sneaked in Assam through the jungle route from Myanmar, where they have a base and after doing their activity they fled away through the same route.

The ULFA-I has also not made any statement regarding the incident or their involvement in it.