TINSUKIA: Dreaded ULFA-I commander Uday Asom has been gunned down by the Assam police.

Uttam Lahon, aka, Uday Asom was killed by the Assam police following a fierce gun-battle on (Thursday) February 9.

The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Thursday.

Uday Asom was gunned down at around 1:30am on Thursday.

The encounter took place at Malugaon under Margherita police station in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Uday Asom was one of the most important field commanders of the ULFA-I.

“Member of the banned ULFA-I, Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom, was killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Tinsukia district,” said Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, SP of Tinsukia district of Assam.

Also read: Assam | Crackdown on child marriage: Temporary jails come up

Uday Asom was a self-styled major of the ULFA-I.

According to reports, the operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Assam director general of police (DGP) – GP Singh.

Singh had coordinated the operation from Guwahati.

Reports claim that Uday Asom along with 7-8 other cadres of the ULFA-I were camping in an area in Margherita for the past 10 days.

The ULFA-I militants, led by Uday Asom, were reportedly planning to kidnap one businessman from Tinsukia district of Assam.

The militants, according to reports, also had Assam DGP GP Singh and IGP Jitmol Doley as their targets.

The Assam police upon receiving inputs about the militants launched an operation, in which Uday Asom was gunned down.

The other militants managed to flee from the area taking advantage of darkness.

One small fire arm, one rifle, two grenades, IED material, one bag pack with blanket, medicine were recovered from encounter spot.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned the entire area and launched a massive operation to flush out the remaining ULFA-I cadres.

(This is a breaking story)