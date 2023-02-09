GUWAHATI: Temporary jails have come up in different parts of Assam, as crackdown on child marriage continues across the state.

The Assam police are setting up additional prison facilities in different parts of the state to accommodate the accused.

Two such facilities are coming up in Goalpara and Cachar districts of Assam.

Notably, accused from different districts have already been shifted to the facility set up in Goalpara.

Moreover, another such temporary jail is coming up in Cachar district of Assam as well.

“We have got the approval for setting up a temporary jail. It will be established in a non-functional existing government premises near Silchar,” Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta told PTI.

“Some of the accused held in Nalbari, Barpeta and Kamrup districts are being brought to this temporary jail,” he said.