DIBRUGARH: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has alleged that the death of Ulfa (I) leader Uday Asom indicates a possible link to illegal coal mining syndicates.

This statement comes after an encounter between the Indian Armed Forces and ULFA-I near Ledo, under the Margherita Sub-division of Tinsukia District, in which ULFA-I cadre, Uday Asom was killed.

Ranjan Chowdhury, Secretary of CPI Tinsukia district council, said that the clashes between Ulfa and the coal mafia to capture the area resembled a “Gangs of Wasseypur” situation.

He also added that despite Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s claim at the Y-20 Summit at Guwahati in February 2023 that insurgent activities in the North East had decreased by 89% and cases of civilian death had declined by 85%, the facts and figures tell a different story.

Chowdhury requested both the Central and State Governments, as well as ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah to come forward with positive thoughts for a permanent solution to the problem.