Guwahati: Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate review of two government-backed dairy and agricultural schemes in the state.

Gogoi raised concerns over alleged political favouritism, misuse of public funds, and the exclusion of genuine beneficiaries.

In his letter dated Saturday, June 28, Gogoi focused on the “Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming” scheme (2022–23), which offers subsidies of up to Rs 50 lakh per unit. He alleged that instead of supporting deserving entrepreneurs, the scheme has been used to benefit relatives and associates of ruling party MLAs, MPs, and Ministers.

“Many long-standing dairy farmers were denied assistance despite repeated applications,” Gogoi wrote, alleging that the beneficiary selection process lacked fairness and transparency.

He also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for defending the inclusion of relatives of public representatives under the scheme, calling it “a troubling endorsement of political bias” and a move that erodes public trust.

Gogoi also flagged concerns over the Rs 5.5 crore Gorukhuti agricultural project in Darrang district, where around 800 Bengali-speaking Muslim families were evicted during a controversial drive in September 2021. Two persons, including a minor, were killed in police firing during the eviction.

According to Gogoi, Gir cows procured under the Gorukhuti project were allegedly distributed to firms linked to a Member of Parliament and at least four BJP MLAs, including a Minister. He termed this alleged diversion of public resources “a serious betrayal of public interest.”

The Congress MP urged the Prime Minister to initiate an official inquiry into both schemes to ensure transparency, accountability, and equitable access to public welfare initiatives.

“If politically-connected individuals continue to siphon off schemes meant for the underprivileged, we risk alienating the very communities these policies are designed to empower,” Gogoi stated in his letter.