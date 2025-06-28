Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday announced that a second list for certificate verification under the TET Cum Recruitment Test for Graduate Teachers (GT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) will be published after the current round is completed.

In a post on social media platform X, Pegu stated, “After completing the current verification process, there will be a second list for verification subject to availability of vacancy against advertised posts.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

?????? ?? ?? & ??? ???????????:

After completing the current verification process, there will be a second list for verification subject to availability of vacancy against advertised posts.



?? ??? ??? ????????? ???????

??????? ??? ??? ??????????… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 28, 2025

The statement indicates that further rounds of verification may be conducted to fill any remaining vacancies from the ongoing recruitment drive.

The process is being undertaken by the Department of Education (School and Higher) and the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), which are overseeing the recruitment of teachers in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The announcement has been noted by candidates awaiting further updates on the recruitment process.