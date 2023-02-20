GUWAHATI: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, hailing from Assam, allegedly died of suicide at Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

The CRPF jawan from Assam died by shooting himself with his service weapon.

The incident occurred at the headquarters of the CRPF’s 195th battalion in Barsoor area, located 400 km from Raipur.

The deceased CRPF jawan from Assam has been identified as Gunin Das.

He shot himself with his service Insas rifle at his barrack in the unit.

On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured.

He was rushed to the unit’s hospital, from where he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital.

Later, he was airlifted to Raipur and admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment.

Das, who hails from Assam, had joined duty on Saturday after returning from leave.

He was a resident of Baksa district in Assam.

No suicide note was found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step.