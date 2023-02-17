Guwahati: Assam’s renowned cardiologist Dr Hem Chandra Kalita has been honoured with down town “Award for Excellence in Medicine – 2023” award.

The award presented by the Guwahati-based down town hospital carried a citation, a gold medal, a memento and a cheque of Rupees One Lakh.

Dr Hem Chandra Kalita is a professor & HOD of the Department of Cardiology at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh.

The award was conferred upon Dr Kalita at an event in Guwahati on February 15.

Down town hospital presented the award on the occasion of the 34th Anniversary of the hospital.

In order to uplift the spirit of the doctors and to encourage them to continue their dedicated services to the community, the hospital has instituted an Annual “Award of Excellence in Medicine” since 2000, for the doctors of the Northeast region for setting exemplary service within and outside the state, said a statement.

“The hospital celebrated its 34th Anniversary from February 2 with various competitions among the staff and doctors of the hospital which has ended with the 31st down town Public Oration & Award function on February 15 at ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati,” the statement added.

The Public Oration was delivered by Dr Premashish Kar on Viral Hepatitis – Facts & Myths.

Dr Kar in his oration highlighted that the three major organs of the human body are the heart, kidney and liver and of these, the liver plays an important role in keeping the body completely healthy.

So he encouraged everyone to focus on maintaining healthy habits to keep the liver safe.

He appealed to everyone to refrain from alcohol, Chemical, toxins, Indigenous drugs, Drugs and to main a healthy diet to prevent Fatty Liver which caused Obesity and Diabetes in the interest of keeping their liver clean.

Further, in memory of Prof. Jogesh Mahanta & Prof. Pratul Goswami for their immense contribution to the upliftment of the hospital, two Awards have been instituted to honour distinguished doctors who have worked profoundly for the growth of society in the healthcare sector.

For 2023, Prof. Jogesh Mahanta Memorial Award was conferred upon Dr Arnab Borua, Consultant- Department of General Surgery, down town hospital and Prof. Pratul Goswami Memorial Award to Dr Jina Bhattacharyya, Professor & HOD- Department of Clinical Haematology, Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).