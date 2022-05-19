Guwahati: Arya Hospital, located in Rehabari of Assam’s Guwahati has been granted full accreditation under NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers).

NABH is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programmes for healthcare organisations. The board is structured to cater to the much-desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for the progress of the health industry.

The board while being supported by all stakeholders including industry, consumers, and government, have full functional autonomy in its operation.

NABH is an Institutional Member of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (lSQua). NABH is a member of the Accreditation Council of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).

NABH is on board of the Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare (ASQua).

The HCO standards having been certified by ISQua gives an international recognition which will also help to promote medical tourism.

Arya Hospital is the sixth Hospital in Assam to have been granted the coveted NABH Accreditation for delivery of Quality Healthcare Services and ensuring Patient Safety as required by the strict standards laid down by the NABH which is also endorsed by the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua) and the Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare (ASQua).

The development assumes importance because Arya Hospital has now become the sixth fully NABH accreditated hospital in Assam, a boost to the health sector in Guwahati which is considered the hub of healthcare in the North East.

All the six Accreditated hospitals are in the private sector. There are over 1800 private hospitals in Assam.

No Government hospital has NABH Accreditation which ensures better service delivery and patient safety. Moreover, the standards and protocols followed by the NABH Accreditated hospitals are internationally accepted.

The other fully Accreditated Hospitals in Assam are Down Town Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya Guwahati, GNRC North Guwahati, Health City Hospital and Chandraprabha Eye Hospital in Jorhat.