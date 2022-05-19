DIBRUGARH: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl of Maijan Tea estate in upper Assam Dibrugarh drowned in the Brahmaputra river on Wednesday evening.

The girl has been identified as Dipali Karmakar, a resident of the Maijan Tea estate.

As per locals, the girl went for a walk near the river with her sister Tarulata Karmakar yesterday evening.

Unfortunately, Dipali fell into the river due to erosion.

Her sister tried to rescue her but failed.

A police team from Dibrugarh rushed to the spot and the SDRF has started the search operation but is yet to recover her.

“SDRF team started search operation but yet to recover her. It was an unfortunate incident. We rushed to the spot after knowing the incident”, said a police official.

Dibrugarh district project officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Deepjyoti Hatikakoti said, “Due to the recent wave of flood in Dibrugarh, Dodhia forest village was submerged. A total of 4587 people were affected and 3.50 hectares of cropland were submerged. No relief camps have been set up till now.”

The Dibrugarh Town Protection Drain(DTP) has been flowing over roads in some areas of Dibrugarh town.

The drains have been clogged after people throw garbage in the drain.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra was flowing at 105.14 metres in Dibrugarh against the danger level of 105.70 metres.