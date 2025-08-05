Agartala: Tripura veteran Congress leader and Congress Legislature Party chief Birajit Sinha on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Tripura government, urging the Youth Congress to wage an organized battle against corruption in Tripura.

Speaking at an extended session of the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress, Sinha alleged that corruption has completely engulfed the state administration.

He stated, “Unemployment is at an all-time high. Drug abuse has taken root across the state. Consequently, thousands of young people are forced to migrate in search of jobs and better opportunities.”

Furthermore, accusing the ruling party of systemic corruption, Sinha said, “It has become the biggest threat to our state. Corruption no longer occurs sporadically—it has penetrated every level of governance.”

Citing specific examples, he claimed that twenty ineligible candidates allegedly received scholarships worth Rs 90,000 each from the Minority Welfare Corporation without enrolling in the intended academic course. “Out of 30 selected students, only 10 took admission; however, the Minority Welfare Corporation disbursed funds to the remaining 20. This, therefore, is a clear misuse of public money,” he alleged.

In addition, Sinha raised concerns over irregularities in the Tribal Welfare department. He alleged that people are flouting the established norms for beneficiary selection. “Earlier, the government mandated Panchayat Samiti’s approval, but officials are now ignoring that process. For instance, one individual holds five land title deeds and receives benefits meant for five different beneficiaries. This clearly violates government guidelines,” he said.

Moreover, touching upon the lack of transparency in government tenders, Sinha said, “I raised the issue in the Assembly regarding the embankment restoration works. The government sanctioned a total of Rs 8 crore to repair a stretch, most of which falls under the Chandipur Assembly segment. However, an influential political figure allegedly took Rs 1.2 crore to manipulate the tender in favour of a chosen contractor.”

In conclusion, the Congress veteran called on the Youth Congress to take a stand against what he described as an era of “institutionalised corruption and administrative failure.” Several senior leaders of the Congress party also addressed the gathering.