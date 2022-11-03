DIBRUGARH: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government is keen to facilitate Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) to transform it into a state of the art research institute responsive to deal with the new age ailments.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of AMCH at Dibrugarh on Thursday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this premier institute needs to upgrade itself into a state of the art medical institute with adequate thrust on research to deal with critical diseases.

He also asked the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) to coordinate with the partnership between state government and IIT-Guwahati for high end medical research.

The Assam CM also paid rich tributes to the British Philanthropist Dr John Berry White and Gopinath Bordoloi for being instrumental in establishing the AMCH.

He said that the Assam government will give Rs 300 crore to AMCH for construction of teachers’ quarters and students’ hostels.

Hailing AMCH for maintaining its rich legacy in medical education and treatment, the Assam CM asked the college management to initiate its growth and development in sync with its green milieu.

He said 75 years is a long time and during this period, AMCH has produced many doctors who are now leaders in their chosen fields of expertise.

He on this occasion congratulated the alumni. He personally expressed his gratitude to the alumnus of 1947 batch Kamakhya Prasad Chakraborty who was personally present at the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

He also urged the Vice Chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences to institute an award in the name of philanthropist John Berry White with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to felicitate the best MBBS graduate in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that AMCH since its establishment has been on its toes to serve humanity.

He on this occasion also released a commemorative Platinum Jubilee Postal Stamp.

The Assam chief minister also flagged off the services of nine Advanced Life Support Ambulances given by the ONGC as part of its CSR activities on this occasion.

These nine ambulances will be given to nine medical college and hospitals in Assam.

The Assam CM acknowledging the dedicated role played by the AMCH during COVID 19 pandemic, thanked AMCH fraternity.

He said because of its unrelenting dedication several human lives were saved. The Assam chief minister also said that state government is committed to provide advanced, accessible and affordable health care delivery system to everybody in the state.

Therefore, Assam government, has decided to increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 24.