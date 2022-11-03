GUWAHATI: Water and electricity supply to the quarters of former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta inside the assembly complex have been snapped.

The water and electricity supply to the quarters of former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta were cut by the authorities as he did not vacate the quarters despite being served with several notices.

Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was asked to shift to a new accommodation.

Officials said that as Mahanta is no longer an MLA, the responsibility of his residence does not fall on the shoulders of the assembly secretariat.

“During April, the assembly secretariat decided to build new multi-storeyed residential towers for the MLAs in place of the old Assam-type houses. Accordingly, notices were sent to all the MLAs in the first week of May to vacate the premises,” a senior official told PTI.

“Almost 55 per cent of the MLAs vacated by the deadline of July 18. Some took an extension and all of them vacated by August 15, except ex-CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. He kept on seeking seven-day extensions to vacate the place,” he added.

“Though his accommodation is not our responsibility as he is not an MLA anymore, still we provided him with an accommodation. His wife did all the interior designing in the new place by changing the original structure,” the official claimed.

“As they have not moved out, we were left with no option but to snap the connections. We are paying Rs 60,000 to around 35 MLAs every month for their rented places. The delay in the construction of the new buildings means financial loss,” the official said.