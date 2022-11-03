Guwahati: A body of an unidentified man was recovered near Basistha Chariali in Guwahati on Thursday.

As per reports, the body was found near the Kinarakata area under the Basistha police station of the city.

Locals have suspected that the person was murdered.

The deceased, however, is yet to be identified. According to reports, the deceased was a local driver, which police are yet to confirm.

The police sent the body to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and started an investigation into the incident.