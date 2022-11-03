Guwahati: A massive fire was reported from Morigaon’s Jagiroad area resulting in the complete “destruction” of at least nine shops.

As per reports, the fire was reported on Wednesday night in Jagiroad.

The cause of the fire was said to be LGP cylinder explosions.

As many as three cylinders exploded resulting in the fire.

While there has been no official data on the total damage yet, the loss of property has been estimated to be in multiple lakhs.

No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident and it took at least six fire tenders to control the situation.

The investigation into the exact reason of the fire is being assessed.