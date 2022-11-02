DHUBRI: Senior Congress leader and in-charge of Assam Congress – Jitendra Singh Alwar – has lambasted Lok Sabha MP and chief of AIUDF party – Badruddin Ajmal.

Saying that Ajmal betrayed the people of Dhubri constituency in Assam, Alwar said that “BJP alone is not responsible for the bad shape that Assam is in today. AIUDF is equally responsible”.

Alwar said that Assam Lok Sabha MP and AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal is working as an agent of the BJP in the state.

“People in the Dhubri are feeling cheated as Lok Sabha MP Ajmal has sold himself and is working as an agent of BJP,” said Jitendra Singh Alwar.

“Ajmal is working with the BJP to tear apart Assam,” Senior Congress leader and in-charge of Assam Congress – Jitendra Singh Alwar said.

Alwar was addressing a gathering at Dhubri in Assam while taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party.

“Now the 800 km Bharat Jodo Yatra has started from Dhubri to Sadia to combat the divisive forces trying to break India as well as Assam,” Alwar said.