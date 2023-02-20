GUWAHATI: A shocking murder case, akin to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has been reported from Guwahati city in Assam.

A woman allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law before chopping them into pieces and then store their body parts in a refrigerator.

According to reports, the murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on Sunday (February 19), seven months after the murder took place.

The incident has been reported from Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

The accused woman has been identified as Bandana Kalita, who reportedly has confessed of committing the crime, police said.

The accused had cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated.

Three days after the murder, the accused dumped the bodies of the victims near Dawki in Meghalaya.

The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend.

They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year.

Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to fore.

The accomplices of Bondona Kalita, who helped her in committing the murder have been identified as Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka.

They helped in killing the two and later in disposing off the bodies.