SHILLONG: In a bid to lure the Christian voters in Meghalaya, who are a majority in the state, in favour of the BJP, which is often considered as a party that promotes its Hindutva agenda, the state president of the party has made a big statement ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie has said that although he is part of the saffron party, it has never become a hindrance as far as his food habits are concerned.

Ernest Mawrie – the Meghalaya BJP president – has said that the party has never imposed any restriction on him over consumption of beef.

The Meghalaya BJP chief claimed that he eats beef and the party has no problem in it.

In an interview to IANS, Mawrie said that since BJP came to power at the centre, there has been no attack on any church and that the party does not put any restriction on consuming beef.

“I eat beef and I am in BJP, there is absolutely no problem with this,” Mawrie said.

He was responding to a question that weather people of Meghalaya, who predominantly follow Christianity, are ready to accept BJP’s hardliner stands on the beef ban, CAA, and other issues.

Marwie also expressed confidence that the BJP will put a “good show,” in the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections.

“I am assuring you that the people of Meghalaya are with the BJP this time. You will see that on March 2,” he said.

“This time, we have fielded candidates for all 60 seats in the state. We are expecting a good show, and after the poll result, we may look for parties whose hands are not immersed in corruption,” he said.