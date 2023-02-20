SHILLONG: The BJP in Meghalaya has accused the NPP-led government in the state of denying permission to the saffron party for holding a mega rally of PM Narendra Modi in Tura.

The BJP in Meghalaya has said that permission was not given by the NPP-led government in the state for holding PM Modi’s rally at PA Sangma stadium in Tura on February 24.

“The government denied permission for the rally saying that the stadium is not yet ready for any programme,” the Meghalaya BJP alleged.

BJP national general secretary and the party’s Northeast co-convenor Rituraj Sinha questioned the NPP-led government on why the stadium was inaugurated if it was not yet ready.

“Last year in December, Conrad Sangma inaugurated the stadium in a grand event and announced that it was ready,” Sinha said.

He added: “Now after two months, the same government is saying that the stadium is not ready. What does it mean? It means that the NPP doesn’t want a mega BJP rally in Tura. It is scared of the party’s popularity and rise.”

“All the parties contesting this election in Meghalaya – be it the NPP or the TMC or the Congress – all are worried about the acceptance of PM Modi and the BJP by the people of Meghalaya,” he said.