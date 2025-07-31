Imphal: A joint team of central and state forces recovered a significant haul of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices at multiple locations across Manipur’s Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Thoubal districts over the past 36 hours, officials reported on Thursday.

The team, comprising central paramilitary troopers and Manipur Police commandos, recovered 22 firearms and detected and defused several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during coordinated search and area domination operations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security personnel discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Myanmar side of the Indo-Myanmar boundary near border pillar number 78, close to the playground of Sun Rise Club in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. A bomb disposal squad from the Assam Rifles then carried out a controlled detonation of the device at the site.

From Dampi ridge near the general area of Songphel under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district, security forces recovered 14 single-barrel rifles, one pistol with a magazine, one Pompi, nine IEDs, eight rounds of Pompi ammunition, 23 cartridges of 12-bore, 10 live rounds of .303 ammunition, one live round of 9 mm ammunition, three blank rounds of .303 ammunition, three helmets, and two Baofeng radio sets.

In a separate operation in Tollen village and the surrounding area, also under Churachandpur Police Station, security forces recovered three single-barrel rifles, four 12-bore cartridges, one Pompi, four Pompi bullets, one live 7.62 mm round, two empty cases of 5.56 mm, and four tear smoke munitions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During a third phase of operations, Manipur Police recovered three country-made single-barrel rifles and one country-made pistol from Buallian village, which falls under Churachandpur Police Station.

In the final operation of the day, police recovered four self-loading rifles (SLRs) and eight SLR magazines from Langathel Hangoipat areas under the jurisdiction of Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district.