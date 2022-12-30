DIBRUGARH: The police in Dibrugarh arrested men with eight bags of suspected beef weighing 423 kg on Friday.

The accused were identified as Miraj Khan(50), Yunus Khan(46) and Imran Ali(30) alias Papu of Dibrugarh.

Speaking to media persons, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bitul Chetia said, “A team of Dibrugarh Police based on secret information, followed a vehicle coming from Chaolkhowa side carrying suspected beef.” The beef was meant to be supplied at the Loharpatty area of Dibrugarh illegally.”

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati man ‘kills’ friend, transports body in cab to dump it in jungle

He added, “The carrier vehicle delivered three gunny bags of beef meat at a house of one Imran Hussain alias Motlib and another bag to Younis Khan while the rest of the bags being taken for delivery at another place.”

“We have apprehended the driver namely Imran Ali and seized four gunny bags of beef meat from his vehicle bearing registration AS-06AC-5867). The team also apprehended Younis Khan and recovered one gunny bag of beef from his possession. Later, searched was conducted in the house of Imran Hussain alias Motlib and seized 3 more bags of beef. But Imran managed to flee from the place”, said Bitul Chetia.

He further said, “A total of 8 bags containing 423 kgs of meat, a vehicle along with chopping knives have been seized from the accused persons. We have started our interrogation and launched a manhunt to nab Imran.”

Also Read: TMC leader writes to Vatican Embassy over Assam church survey order

“We have arrested the three accused under the Dibrugarh PS case. no. 797/22 u/s 353/34 IPC R/W Section 13 Assam cattle Preservation Act, 2021,” Chetia said.

Sources said the arrested persons were allegedly engaged in lifting the cattle during the night for slaughtering.

A source said, “Cattle were slaughtered at their hiding places and they secretly sell the beef according to demand.”