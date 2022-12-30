GUWAHATI: A man from Guwahati city in Assam allegedly killed his friend over a monetary dispute.

After killing his friend, the accused called in a cab to transport the body to a jungle in the city outskirts.

The accused dumped the body of the victim in a jungle, 35 kilometers away from Guwahati city in Assam.

The incident came to light after the cab driver reported the matter to the Dispur police station in Guwahati, Assam.

The accused has been identified as Hitesh Das, hailing from Nalbari district of Assam.

The accused had also threatened the cab driver of dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police.

After the cab driver, Khagen Das, reported the matter, the police swung into action and nabbed the accused.