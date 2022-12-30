GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has banned plying of motorised rickshaws in the capital city of Assam.

The decision of banning plying of motorised rickshaws in Guwahati city of Assam has been taken by the GMC during a meeting of the civic body on Thursday.

The GMC has set a week’s deadline for the rickshaw owners to hand over their motors to the authorities.

The GMC has further warned the rickshaw owners of stern action if they fail to surrender the motors.

The GMC has noted that there has been a considerable rise in road accidents in Guwahati, Assam due to plying of motorised rickshaws.