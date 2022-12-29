Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has brought in some new rules for picnickers for the season.

A notification has been issued by the district administration stating that from now on people will have to intimate the “concerned authority” before entering a picnic spot.

The rules were laid “in order to regulate” the gathering of picnickers around various picnic spots in the Kamrup Metropolitan District.

District Administration issued the guidelines to check the “destruction/disturbance” of Flora & Fauna and the degradation of the entire ecosystem.

The first point of the list of 17 guidelines was that no individual or group would enter a picnic spot or picnic without proper “intimation and permission from the concerned authority”.

It added that local administrative agencies will monitor entry, and exit as well as the number of groups at all the picnic spots.

It added, “No group or individual shall dispose of any non-bio-degradable products or other wastes specially thermocol and single-use plastics within the earmarked picnic area. After the picnic, it shall be the duty of the picnic party to clean up the space utilized by them and dispose of the waste in the designated receptacles.”

The guideline mentioned that any party leaving without cleaning up the space would be penalised.

“Polluting the water resources, washing dishes or clothes or bathing in the washing area, any water body, fountains or any of the toilets within the picnic area is strictly prohibited. Washing of hands, etc. shall be permitted only in the designated washing area”, the notification read.

The administration further restricted all gambling and unlawful sports in the picnic area.

It also stated that fishing, boating, swimming or any other water sports within the picnic spots would be prohibited. However, a concerned authority would have to permit it if anyone wishes to.

The administration also banned the playing of loud music, instruments with high notes, and hooliganism in all spots in general and nearby the Bird Sanctuaries in particular.

In case of violation, the picnic security officials would have the right to remove the party from the picnic spots.

“Any activities posing threat to the peace and tranquillity of Deepor bill are strictly prohibited”, the notification added.

While prohibited, the removal or defacing of any sign, poster, building, or other property within the picnic spot, digging holes, cutting trees, destroying the grass or damaging any property within the picnic spot has also been restricted.

Apart from this caterers and food vendors would not be permitted on the spots unless previous permission was granted. “Bursting of firecrackers, shooting or discharging of any arms/ holding of any armed instruments within the picnic premises is strictly prohibited”, the notification added.

It also read that no one would be allowed to build temporary structures like tents of asbestos or plastic shades.

It further prohibited smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages within the picnic spot.

Another major prohibition was that no one would be allowed to ride bicycles or any other vehicles within the picnic spot.

Any religion or political function within the picnic premises was also prohibited.

The notification added that all permissions related to picnic spots etc. are to be obtained from the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Kamrup Metro.