GUWAHATI: Guwahati – the capital city of Assam and the gateway to the Northeast – is the fourth slowest city in India, in terms of average speeds clocked on roads.

The other Indian cities to be in the top five are: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

Notably, the Uber taxi services operate in as many as 123 cities across India.

New Delhi and NCR logged the highest number of trips in the year 2022, followed by Bengaluru.

Hyderabad was third in the list followed by Mumbai and Kolkata.

Uber operates in seven of the Northeast states.