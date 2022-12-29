Guwahati: Assam Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar, who represents the Sarukhetri constituency in the Assembly, is likely to lose his seat due to the constituency delimitation exercise.

“As per the 2007 delimitation draft, 50 per cent area of my Sarukhetri constituency has been given to the Chenga LAC and the remaining 50 per cent area given to the Barpeta seat,” said Sikdar

“I hope that the 2007 draft will not be applicable this time. I think that the new delimitation committee will finalize the report by conducting a fresh survey. Let’s see what happens,” Sikdar added.

The Election Commission of India has started the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act 1950.

The Commission in a statement said 2001 census figures shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state.

“The statement also read that reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 & 332 of the Constitution of India,” ECI added.

Sarukhetri MLA Hussain said the process of delimitation was started in 2007, but was stopped due to strong opposition from BJP, AGP and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

They demanded that the delimitation process can’t be held until the NRC is completely updated.

“The NRC updation process is yet to complete in Assam, then why has the ECI taken up the initiative to start the process?” said the Congress leader.

Questioning the decision of the Election Commission to conduct the delimitation as per the 2001 census, Sikdar said, “After 2001, the Census was held in 2011. Then why is the ECI not using the 2011 census figures?”

“The general delimitation will happen across the country in 2025-26, why we can’t wait for another two years? The ECI should think this again,” he added.