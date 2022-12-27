GUWAHATI: The election commission has started the process of delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

This was informed by the election commission on Tuesday.

The election commission will use the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of assembly and parliamentary seats in Assam.

The election commission also informed that a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam has been put in place till the delimitation exercise is completed.

The ban will be effective from January 1, 2023.

The delimitation exercise has been initiated in Assam following a request from the union law ministry.

Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of the territorial constituencies in a country or a state with a legislative body.

“The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue complete ban on creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1, 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the state.

“As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the state. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India,” the election commission said.