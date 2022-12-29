AGARTALA: The CPI-M and the Congress that entered into an alliance in Tripura ahead of the assembly elections in the state will face the same fate as in West Bengal.

This was claimed by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

This statement from the Tripura chief minister came just a day after six opposition parties, including the CPI-M and the Congress, issued a joint statement asking the “peace -loving” people of Tripura to vote out the “antidemocratic” BJP out of power in the state.

He said that the ‘unity’ of the CPI-M and the Congress will give the BJP an edge in the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

“It is an opportunist understanding (between CPI-M and Congress),” said Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

The CPI-M and the Congress have failed to learn a lesson from West Bengal elections, where it stood together against the TMC and were decimated, the Tripura chief minister said.

The joint statement was signed by leaders of five Left parties — the CPI-M, Forward Bloc, CPI, RSP and the CPI-ML — and the Congress.