AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, on Wednesday, claimed that developmental works in the state are underway in full swing.

He said this after inaugurating a Krishak Bandhu Kendra, a Farmers’ Knowledge Centre and a 1000-MT Rice Godown at Mandwi in West Tripura district.

The Tripura chief minister said the new facilities would largely benefit the farmers of the region.

Addressing the inaugural programme at Gourmani stadium in Mandwi, Saha said the Tripura government is maintaining transparency at the highest level in every field.

He also highlighted the major achievements of the present state government.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: Ahead of polls, five companies of central paramilitary forces arrive in state

He said, recruitment process for more than 6000 special executives is underway, the social pension has been increased to Rs 2000 along with introduction of 30,000 new social allowances under Mukhyamantri Sahayak Prakalpa.

He also mentioned about the 12 percent DA/ DR hike announced by the Tripura government for the regular employees and pensioners as well as 50 percent hike in the remuneration of the DRWs, MRWs, PTWs and contingent workers.

The Tripura chief minister said that the present state government has been sincerely working for the welfare of all sections.

He also alleged that various attempts are being made by the opposition parties in Tripura to unsettle the state government.