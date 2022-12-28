AGARTALA: As many as five companies of central paramilitary forces have arrived in Tripura ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

These five companies of central paramilitary forces that arrived in Tripura on Tuesday will be deployed in the districts to perform election related duties.

50 more companies of central paramilitary forces will arrive in Tripura in the course of the next 48 hours.

As many as 100 companies of central paramilitary forces – comprising personnel of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB – will be deployed in Tripura to ensure free and fair elections.

The companies of the central paramilitary forces will be attached to police stations to provide security to political rallies and carry out election related duties.

Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) will be deployed for general law and order duties.

Assembly elections in Tripura are slated to be held early next year.

The final draft of the electoral rolls in Tripura will be published on January 5, 2023.