Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha today claimed that the joint statement of the five wings of Left Front and Congress has cleared the way for ruling BJP in the upcoming assembly election as people will never accept them.

While speaking with reporters, CM Dr Saha claimed that the alliance between Congress and the Left Front was not new.

“The relationship between Congress and the Left Front is nothing new but today just it came out in front of the public. People were fooled and confused by them always. But now it is confirmed that people will not cast vote for them. They should learn a lesson from West Bengal. They are doing mistakes again and again. They are doing mistakes as they have nothing in their mind”, he said.

The CM further said that this joint statement will eventually help the ruling BJP in the assembly poll.

“Their joint statement is going to help us and we will be benefitted. They are nowhere in TTAADC, they lost the recently held civic body election and in the coming assembly poll as well they will be nowhere. They have no philosophy. It is good for us and people will not support them”, Dr Saha added.