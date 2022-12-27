AGARTALA: Tripura TMC chief Pijush Kanti Biswas, on Tuesday, claimed that people of the state are disappointed with BJP government in the state.

The Tripura TMC president said that this is the sole reason for which a large number of people are joining TMC across the state.

On Tuesday, 81 voters from 15 families in Tripura left BJP, CPI-M, TIPRA and joined the TMC.

In this context, Tripura TMC chief Pijush Kanti Biswas said, “Today 81 voters from Boxanagar assembly constituency from 15 families left BJP, CPI-M, TIPRA and took up the flag of TMC.”

Also read: Left Front, Congress jointly appeal voters to unite against BJP’s “misrule” in Tripura

“There is a big rally and joining program in Sonamura on January 2. From tomorrow there will be various programs in the city,” the Tripura TMC president said.

He added, “Today people are disappointed with BJP for which there has been a wave of defections in various parts of Tripura.”