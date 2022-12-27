Agartala: Ahead of the Tripura Assembly election the state has seen a news political twist as opposition Congress and Left Front in Tripura on Tuesday made a joint appeal to the voters of the state to unite against the misrule of BJP and come forward to make an end to this ‘black regime’.

While in the joint statement, the chief of all the Left Front committees and Congress undersigned the statement, Tripura CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury claimed that TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma also endorsed the views expressed in the appeal.

Apart from CPIM state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and Tripura Pradesh Congress President Birajit Sinha, CPI state secretary Judhisthir Das, RSP secretary Deepak Deb, Forward Bloc Chairman Paresh Sarkar and secretary CPIML Partha Karmakar also undersigned the joint appeal.

“An unimaginable, abnormally anarchical rule was set in, in the state of Tripura since formation of Alliance government led by BJP. Civil rights were denied, the individual entity of the media has been destroyed. Independent functioning of the opposition parties has been immobilized through throttling their voice. In fact, a one party tyrannical rule has been imposed in the state. The right of the electors to freely cast vote has been snatched away. The election has been reduced to farcical event”, the statement reads.

Also Read: Election Commission begins delimitation of assembly & parliamentary constituencies in Assam

Accusing a section of the police and administration, the leaders in the statement claimed that intentional inactiveness of the administration, particularly of a section of the police administration has helped the ruling party to carry on their unconstitutional and undemocratic actions and indulged the miscreants abetted by the ruling party.

“Incidents like murder; terror actions, looting, and extortion of money are common features in the state. The sources of means on the basis of which the people maintain livelihood are being destroyed. In places, the people are being evicted from their ancestral land and forced to depart in other places or other states. The ferocious crimes against mothers and sisters are taking place in the state. The police don’t touch the criminals as they carry label of ruling party followers or patronized by the ruling party. On the contrary, the framed up cases against the victims are piling up. The rule of law has been replaced by rule of jungle”, it reads.

Also Read: In Photos: Hailstorm lashes upper Assam, causes damage to crop

Appealing the electorates to come out against this misrule of BJP, the leaders said, “The parties of following signatories trust that, the peaceful, democratic-minded people of Tripura shall not accept the situation that has been prevailing in the state. We undersigned, earnestly and sincerely call upon the people of the state, to spontaneously come forward cutting across political identity, religion, caste and community to raise united voice of protest against this misrule and come forward to make an end to this black regime”.

They also urged the general administration and particularly the police administration that they should pursue impartial stand, play effective stern role to restore rule of law in the state.

“Ahead of the ensuing Assembly election, we appeal to the Election Commission to take proactive measure to conduct the election in a healthy democratic atmosphere and ensure the right to vote freely by each of the voters himself”, the statement added.