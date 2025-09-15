Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate- Accounts under Accounts Section on

purely honorarium basis.

Name of post : Associate- Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications and Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University/ Institute with atleast 02 to 05 years of experience in the areas of accounting, financial reporting, record keeping in Entrepreneurship/Livelihood/ Skilling Sector.

Job Responsibility:

1. Passing necessary Journal Entries/ book keeping in Tally and monitoring the same on day to day basis.

2. Maintaining MIS of various receivables, expenses and other specific ledgers as per the requirement knowledge.

3. Having knowledge of GST return filling, TDS payment and Reconciliation related compliances.

4. Making various payments database and processing the same.

5. Preparing and processing notes for approvals.

6. Capable of coordinating with various teams for managing the work flow.

7. Preparation of Invoices/Vouchers as required.

8. Having knowledge of PFMS is a must.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 21,000/- to Rs. 25,000/-

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th September 2025 in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Basistha Chariali, Lalmati- 37, National Highway Bypass, Guwahati-781029 (Assam). Reporting time is between 09:00 am to 10:30 am

How to apply :

The applicants are required to carry the below mentioned particulars on the day of Walk-In Interview:

I. Detail Bio data/CV/Resume of the candidate. (must contain passport size photo, email ID & Mobile Number)

II. Originals & Photo copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experiences mentioned in the Bio data/ CV/Resume.

III. Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person to be mentioned in Bio data/CV/Resume

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here