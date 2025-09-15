Imphal: As many rivers, rivulets, and streams are in spate owing to the incessant rains for the past four days across the state, the police sounded an alert after discovering the dead body of a man in Mayang Imphal under the Mayang Imphal police station in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The police reported on Monday that the dead body of a male was fished out from the Imphal River, which is in spate owing to the monsoon rains.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The body was recovered at Mayang Imphal Maibam Bridge at around 9.30 am on Sunday.

On receiving information that a male body was found floating on the river, a team of the Mayang Imphal police personnel, with the assistance of the locals, recovered the body from the river.

Soon, a team of Forensic Science experts visited the spot and conducted an inquest into the dead body.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Later, the body was deposited at RIMS, Imphal mortuary for verification and post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police also sought the cooperation of the general people in identifying the dead body of the male, which is lying at the RIMS mortuary, for proper investigations.