Guwahati: Two suspected chain snatchers were arrested by the police at Rangia in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

The police arrested the suspects based on specific inputs.

As per reports, based on the input, a team of the Kamrup district police conducted a search operation and traced two suspected chain snatchers.

On searching them, the police found lethal weapons in their possession.

The accused identified as Atiqur Islam and Tajmul Ali were immediately arrested.

The police recovered one 0.32 mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition and one 0.22 mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

Legal action against them has been initiated.