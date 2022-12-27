PATHSALA: In another shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with battery acid, allegedly by a 20-year-old man in Barpeta district of Assam, officials informed on Tuesday.

The police informed that the girl knew her attacker.

The incident took place when the victim was returning home from a cultural event.

The reason for the attack is said to be a failed relationship.

The accused took the extreme step after the victim had decided to end her relations with him.

He was arrested by the local police after the incident.

According to Assam police, the incident took place in Mazdia village under Sarthebari police station on Sunday.

“Initial investigations show that the victim and the accused were in a relationship and the girl broke up with the man recently. Upset over this, the accused, Meher Ali, attacked her with battery acid,” said Pradip Saikia, additional SP of Barpeta district in Assam.

Reports said the girl sustained superficial injuries on her neck and shoulder and was admitted to a local hospital.

She was discharged on Monday after her condition improved.

Meanwhile, Assam police has arrested the accused, Meher Ali, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.