Digboi: In a significant step toward women’s empowerment and menstrual hygiene awareness, Indian Oil Digboi Refinery, in collaboration with Paripoorna Learning Foundation, today launched a transformative sanitary pad production and distribution initiative, “Sakhi Swabhiman, ” here at Digboi in Tinsukia district, Assam.

The project was flagged off ceremonially by Rahul Prashant, the Executive Director, Refinery Head, in the presence of Smti Runjun Borah, the Assistant Commissioner, Tinsukia; representatives of Paripoorna Learning Foundation, members of the Indian Oil Officers Association (IOOA), and Assam Oil Company Labour Union (AOCLU).

The event included the handing over of two numbers of advanced sanitary pad production equipment to community members and 50 numbers of sanitary pad dispensing units which run on solar power.

This initiative would not only address the critical community needs on multiple levels through manufacturing units but would also lead to creating direct livelihood opportunities for women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The project plans to install 50 dispensing units across Powai Forest Village and neighbouring communities, bringing sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions directly to the grassroots.

Runjun Borah during her address praised IndianOil’s pioneering efforts in promoting menstrual hygiene and emphasized the importance of sustainability.

She highlighted the need for comprehensive accounting training for SHG members and careful database management to ensure the initiative’s long-term success.

Meanwhile, Rahul Prashant, the ED AOD, reaffirmed Indian Oil’s commitment to social development, quoting Mahatma Gandhi: “If you want to know the progress of a nation, look at the condition of its women.”

He further wished the SHG members every success and reiterated the refinery’s dedication to supporting similar initiatives in the future.

Meanwhile, integrating the skill development through local production with strategic distribution and community awareness, the project aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that empowers women socially and economically.