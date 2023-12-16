Guwahati: In a remarkable transformation, hands that once wielded weapons are now learning to craft a different kind of tool – sanitary napkins.

Former women militants in Assam‘s Udalguri district are being trained by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration in this life-altering initiative, with the promise of commercial production soon.

Pramod Boro, BTR’s chief executive member, emphasized the importance of rehabilitation for ex-militants.

“We identify their interests and skills, then train and support them accordingly,” he said. Beyond the financial assistance provided by the central and state governments, the BTR actively assists them in finding employment,” Boro said.

“Several flagship programs are in place including forming cooperatives and helping them to build sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

This initiative, aptly named ‘Fin Rwdwmkhang’ (Mission Blossom Again), is fostering a diverse range of enterprises, from rice mills to sanitary pad-making units.

Binual Warry, general secretary of the governing body, shared details of the ambitious target: establishing 30 cooperatives, primarily for former militants. With 21 already formed and 8 schemes sanctioned, progress is evident.

These projects include rice mills, a dairy processing unit, a stevia processing unit, and the groundbreaking all-women sanitary pad cooperative in Udalguri.

“The machine is installed, training provided, and production is expected to begin within a couple of months,” Warry, a former top militant himself, declared with a note of optimism.

All products under this Mission will bear the brand ‘Rwdwm’ (bud), symbolizing new beginnings.

Boro reiterated his administration’s unwavering focus on peace and harmony.

“The last three years have been free from major incidents of violence, bandhs, or communal conflicts in the BTR. Peace has returned, and fear no longer reigns,” he added.

He further spoke of bridging the gap between Bodos and non-Bodos.

“We are resolving misunderstandings through the ‘Happiness Mission,’ which trains youths and community leaders to mediate in case of inter-community issues,” Boro said.

“I am actively engaging with representatives from all communities to ensure lasting harmony,” he said.