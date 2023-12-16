Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by the police in connection with a land grabbing and forgery case in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rinku Choudhary, Jayanta Barman, and Pubeswar Boro, stand accused of forgery and illegal land acquisition in a case registered under Gorchuk Police Station Case No. 355/2023.

The police apprehended the trio on Saturday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 386 (extortion), 427 (mischief), and 447 (criminal trespass).

Also Read: Assam: Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma likely to contest from Barpeta in Lok Sabha polls

Earlier, in connection to the Guwahati land documents scam, the Crime Branch apprehended yet another advocate, identified as Baharul Islam Khan.

Recently, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that no one will be spared who are involved in the land scam.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I challenges DGP GP Singh to replace security cover with central forces

This arrest comes amid intensified efforts made by the intelligence sleuths to curb fraudulent land transactions in the region.

According to sources, Baharul Islam Khan was involved in the alleged creation of counterfeit documents for a plot of land situated in Guwahati’s Satgaon area.

Khan not only fabricated the documents but also sold the land without the knowledge or consent of the rightful owner of the land.

The Crime Branch had previously detained two other advocates in connection with the scam.